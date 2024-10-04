Treasure Hunter Finds $26K in Gold by Looking at Clouds

The man who found a $26,000 gold treasure hidden in western Massachusetts says he had a leg up on the competition: "meteorology skills." As a meteorologist, Dan Leonard says he paid close attention to readings of temperature and cloud cover visible on a live trail camera showing the gold trophy concealed somewhere in a deciduous forest, per WCVB . Video game developer Jason Rohrer and graphic artist Tom Bailey, creators of the treasure hunt dubbed Project Skydrop , announced the trophy was hidden within a 500-mile radius in the Northeast on Sept. 19 before narrowing the circle every subsequent day.

Leonard used temperature readings to narrow his search to eastern Franklin County and northwestern Worcester County. Then, when the trail camera showed sunny conditions, Leonard would eliminate areas with cloud cover. And vice-versa. "You just do this over and over and over again and then pretty soon my circle starts to shrink really down," he tells WCVB. On Tuesday afternoon, Leonard took a fateful walk in Massachusetts' Wendell State Forest, initially passing within inches of the trophy without seeing it. "Then I saw it and I just said, 'Wow,'" he notes. "The gold of the trophy with the gold of the leaves that were on the ground, you had to really have a keen eye."

The trophy, made of 10 ounces of 24-karat yellow gold, holds the key to a Bitcoin wallet worth $87,600, funded by participants in the hunt, though there's been talk that Leonard should be blocked from receiving the prize because of a possible rule violation. The meteorologist and new father didn't comment on that Thursday, though he did say, "It's the Bitcoin that's supposedly the real prize. But honestly, the trophy itself is amazing. I mean, it's just a beautiful work of art." Another 20 participants who submitted the closest guesses as to the trophy's location stand to receive a $100 prize. Submissions will be accepted until 9am EST on Oct. 10, per the Berkshire Eagle. (More treasure hunt stories.)