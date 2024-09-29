SNL Season Opener Reveals Who's Playing 2024 Figures

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th season with a cold open about the 2024 race, a skit that answered remaining questions about who is playing whom. Highlights from CNN, Variety, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post:
- As expected, Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Kamala Harris and James Austin Johnson reprised his version of Donald Trump.
- Jim Gaffigan played Harris running mate Tim Walz. "As a former teacher, I need the money," he said. "This suit is from Costco. It's a Kirkland brand. They make great dog food."
- Andy Samberg played Harris husband Doug Emhoff. "I am proud to join the esteemed list of presidential spouses throughout history, women and men—but it's all women." Another line: "I, for one, can't wait to decorate the White House for Christmas. The theme will be Hanukkah."