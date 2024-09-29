SNL Season Opener Reveals Who's Playing 2024 Figures

Andy Samberg is Doug Emhoff and Jim Gaffigan is Tim Walz
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2024 7:27 AM CDT

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th season with a cold open about the 2024 race, a skit that answered remaining questions about who is playing whom. Highlights from CNN, Variety, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post:

  • As expected, Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Kamala Harris and James Austin Johnson reprised his version of Donald Trump.
  • Jim Gaffigan played Harris running mate Tim Walz. "As a former teacher, I need the money," he said. "This suit is from Costco. It's a Kirkland brand. They make great dog food."
  • Andy Samberg played Harris husband Doug Emhoff. "I am proud to join the esteemed list of presidential spouses throughout history, women and men—but it's all women." Another line: "I, for one, can't wait to decorate the White House for Christmas. The theme will be Hanukkah."

  • Cast regular Bowen Yang played JD Vance. "How much do we love Donald Trump? Just this afternoon he told me, 'JD, you're like a son to me 'cause I don't like you and I'm stuck with you,'" he said.
  • SNL vet Dana Carvey returned to play President Biden. "A lot of people forget I'm president," he said. "Even me!" And after Rudolph's Harris thanked him for "putting the country first" and withdrawing from the race, Carvey's Biden replied, "I didn't want to! They made me."
  • As for Johnson's Trump, he told his rally crowd, "I see you trying to leave, but the doors are locked," a dig at the length of his campaign events.
  • Rudolph's Harris, meanwhile, said her "campaign is like the Sabrina Carpenter song, 'Espresso'—the lyrics are vague but the vibe slaps."
(More Saturday Night Live stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X