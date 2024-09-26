79-Year-Old Broke Leg Hiking Alone. Then Came 'Angels'

Ursula Bannister has climbed to a mountain lookout in Washington state once a year for the past 23 years. She normally brings someone with her to the spot where she scattered her mother's ashes, but on Aug. 28, the 79-year-old set out on the challenging 1.6-mile out-and-back trail alone. On her way down from High Rock Lookout in Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Bannister got her foot stuck in a hole, fell, and broke her right leg in three places. "By the time I sat up, my foot was pointing the wrong way," she tells the Washington Post . Thankfully, she wasn't alone for long. The first of many strangers who went out of their way to help Bannister informed her it would be five hours before rescuers could arrive. Passerby Troy May thought that was far too long.

"I just knew I needed to carry her down if I could," the 20-year-old airman stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord tells the Post. He hoisted Bannister onto his back and carried her down the trail for nearly three hours, with his friend, Layton Allen, subbing in when he became too tired. "I was just overwhelmed with gratitude that these people literally came out of the woods to help me," says Bannister, who also received assistance from a physical therapist, who built her a makeshift splint out of wood, and an occupational therapist, who helped her breathe through the pain. "I thought these people were behaving like angels coming from the sky."

There was also help for May, who was wearing cowboy boots. When he complained of blisters, a stranger handed over his own shoes and continued walking in socks, per KOMO News. Once the group got to the trailhead, Allen drove Bannister two hours to the nearest hospital, with May in pursuit, and then both men waited with the patient until her son arrived. Bannister ultimately received a titanium plate and 11 screws in her leg, she tells the Post, adding doctors told her the damage would've been worse if she'd waited longer to get medical help. In the weeks since her injury, May and other helpers have checked in several times, Bannister adds. "I think we'll be friends for a really long time." For his role in the rescue, May received an Air Force Achievement Medal. More on that here. (More uplifting news stories.)