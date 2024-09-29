Israel: We Killed Another Top Hezbollah Figure

The Israeli military said Sunday it killed Nabil Kaouk, another high-ranking Hezbollah official, a day after the Lebanese militant group confirmed the death of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah. The strikes are part of a continuing Israeli bombardment of Lebanon.
- The military said Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed on Saturday, per the AP. Hezbollah has yet to confirm.
- Kaouk was a veteran member of Hezbollah going back to the 1980s and served as Hezbollah's military commander in southern Lebanon during the 2006 war with Israel. He often appeared in local media, where he would comment on politics and security developments, and he gave eulogies at the funerals of senior militants. The United States had announced sanctions against him in 2020.