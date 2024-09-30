Massive Strike Could Snarl Holiday Shopping

The union representing US dockworkers signaled that 45,000 members will walk off the job at midnight, kicking off a massive strike likely to shut down ports across the East and Gulf coasts. The coming work stoppage threatens to significantly snarl the nation's supply chain, potentially leading to higher prices and delays for households and businesses if it drags on for weeks. That's because the strike by members of the International Longshoremen's Association could cause 36 ports—which handle roughly half of the goods shipped into and out of the US—to shutter operations, the AP reports.