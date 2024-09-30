UK's Weird Medieval Sheep Tradition Snags Billions Actor

Damian Lewis shepherds a bunch of sheep over the River Thames, because Britain is Britain
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 30, 2024 12:45 PM CDT
Damian Lewis drives sheep over London's Southwark Bridge in the annual London Sheep Drive on Sunday.   (James Manning/PA via AP)

Actor Damian Lewis drove a flock of sheep across the River Thames on Sunday in homage to a centuries-old tradition, reports the AP. Lewis is among thousands of people granted the honorary title of Freeman of the City of London, which in medieval times came with the right to bring livestock across the river to market without paying tolls. More than 1,000 freemen exercised that right on Sunday in the annual London Sheep Drive, many wearing black hats and red cloaks. Lewis wore his grandfather's wool coat and carried a crook as he led the throng herding the animals over Southwark Bridge. "It was fabulous," said Lewis, star of Billions, Band of Brothers, Homeland, and Wolf Hall.

Lewis was asked to represent the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, a trade guild dating to the 12th century. He said he was pleased to be part of "this eccentric, very British day, honoring an old tradition." Manny Cohen, master woolman at the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, said the ancient sheep-driving tradition was revived about 15 years ago and has become a major charity fundraising event. There are no plans to bring back other ancient freemen's privileges such as the right to carry an unsheathed sword in public and to be escorted home if found drunk.

