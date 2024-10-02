In Constantly Flooding Town, 'We Won't Rebuild, It's Not Worth It'

Tens of thousands of properties in the Tampa Bay region were damaged or completely destroyed as Hurricane Helene tore through Florida's Gulf Coast, where some homes ended up submerged in several feet of water, reports WUSF. "It's overwhelming and it's devastating," Marie Rowley, who lives in the Shore Acres section of St. Petersburg and saw all her belongings wrecked, tells FOX 13. But although Rowley says she wants to rebuild, plenty of others in her neighborhood are contemplating ditching their homes, citing an uptick in severe weather and spiking home insurance rates in the Sunshine State, per the Wall Street Journal.



One local's story: "We flooded here four times in the last four years," resident Kellen Driscoll tells the paper after Helene spurred a 6-foot storm surge to flood his neighborhood, ruining his stuff and prompting him to lower the asking price for the fifth time on the home he's had for sale since the spring. "I'm just hoping I can sell."