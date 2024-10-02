Guess Who's Not Retired Anymore?

If an actor claims they're retiring, do they actually really mean it? That's a nay for Daniel Day-Lewis, the Academy Award-winning thespian who announced seven years ago , at age 60, that he was leaving the biz. He's now apparently retracting that decision, with a new movie in progress directed by someone he knows quite well: his own son, reports the Guardian . His first film after the unsuccessful retirement will be Anemone, headed by 26-year-old Ronan Day-Lewis in his directorial debut, and co-starring Samantha Morton and Game of Thrones' Sean Bean.

The Day-Lewises wrote the screenplay together, which "explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds," according to production company Focus Features. Phantom Thread, the 2017 film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was Day-Lewis' last film. The now 67-year-old Lewis—who's picked up three best-actor Oscars in total for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln, the only actor to achieve that feat—didn't offer any reason why he was leaving in 2017.

One person who may be excited at the latest news: director Martin Scorsese, who worked with him on 1993's The Age of Innocence and 2002's Gangs of New York. "We did two films together and it's one of the greatest experiences of my life," Scorsese said earlier this year, per Variety. "Maybe there's time for one more. Maybe! He's the best." Besides directing movies, Ronan Day-Lewis is a painter who's had his work shown in New York City, with an upcoming exhibition in Hong Kong, per the AP. (More Daniel Day-Lewis stories.)