Workers Say They Weren't Allowed to Go as Waters Rose

Surviving workers at a plastics factory in eastern Tennessee say that as floodwaters rose on Friday, managers didn't let them leave until it was too late. Out of 11 Impact Plastics workers swept away by flooding in Erwin, near the North Carolina border, two are confirmed dead and four are missing, CBS News reports. Robbie Jarvis tells NBC News that around 30 workers were at the plant in an industrial park next to the Nolichucky River on Friday morning. He says they had been told to be there despite weather warnings about Hurricane Helene. Jarvis says his requests to leave were denied and he was told to move his car twice as water entered the parking lot.