15-Year-Old Charged in Murder of Postal Worker

A 48-year-old postal worker was shot dead on her Chicago route on the morning of July 19; a 15-year-old has now been arrested in her killing. USA Today reports the unnamed male was taken into custody in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Police have yet to provide a motive in the killing of Octavia Redmond, who was working in the West Pullman neighborhood when someone exited a stolen Dodge Durango, walked up to her, and fired several times before fleeing. An anonymous tip as well as surveillance footage reportedly led to the youth's arrest.

"Redmond was a wife and mother and is remembered as a staple to the postal customers she served," said a news release issued by USPS on Tuesday. "We hope this brings the Redmond family some semblance of relief." The suspect has been charged as a juvenile and next has a Nov. 1 court appearance. The New York Times reports Redmond had worked as a letter carrier for five years; ABC7 notes her husband also works as a letter carrier. A GoFundMe campaign in support of her family has raised $8,000.

Ruth M. Mendonca, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the USPS, condemned the "senseless violence," USA Today reports. "When members of our postal family are targeted, postal inspectors will not rest until justice is delivered on behalf of the victims, their families, and our postal community," she said in a statement. (More postal worker stories.)