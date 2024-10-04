Zuckerberg Steals a Title From Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk leads the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with at least $50 billion more than those behind him. That means that, for now, the title of world's richest person is out of grasp for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Second place, however, is all his. For the first time, the Facebook founder rose to second on the billionaires list on Thursday, unseating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with Zuckerberg's net worth clocking in at $206.2 billion.
"Zuckerberg's bet on the metaverse—which initially looked like a huge bust—has paid off in recent months," reports Bloomberg. With Meta shares up 68% since January, the CEO, who owns a 13% stake in the company, has seen his wealth grow by $78 billion this year, "the most of any of the world's 500 richest people," per the outlet. Bezos now falls to third on the index with a net worth of $205.1 billion, per CNBC. (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)