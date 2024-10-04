Zuckerberg Steals a Title From Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk leads the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with at least $50 billion more than those behind him. That means that, for now, the title of world's richest person is out of grasp for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Second place, however, is all his. For the first time, the Facebook founder rose to second on the billionaires list on Thursday, unseating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with Zuckerberg's net worth clocking in at $206.2 billion.