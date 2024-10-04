Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Report Gets a 'Wow'

America's employers added a surprisingly strong 254,000 jobs in September, the latest evidence that the US labor market is still solid enough to support steady hiring and a growing economy. Last month's hiring gain was up sharply from the 159,000 jobs that were added in August, and the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% to 4.1%, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal had expected employers to add around 150,000 jobs in September. More:

Companies remain confident. The latest figures suggest that many companies are still confident enough to fill jobs despite the continued pressure of high interest rates, the AP reports. Few employers are laying off workers, though many have grown more cautious about hiring.