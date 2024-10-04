North Carolina's New Post-Helene Issue Really Stings

"The air was full of yellow jackets, which seemed incongruous with an otherwise lovely late fall afternoon. But like so many of the folks standing on the highway, they had nowhere else to go." That was the observation last week of a North Carolina local checking out the aftermath of Hurricane Helene , and now, NBC News reports on just how serious that insect problem is. Per the outlet, the heavy rains and flooding likely annihilated yellow jacket nests both in trees and buried underground, meaning the wasp variety is now out and about in the air and pestering residents. "Now they're out of a home, just like many people are," says North Carolina State University entomologist Chris Hayes.

"I take my kids out and we can't even walk outside and not see one or two," one local mom from West Jefferson complains. A rep from the state's health department says that it's typical for yellow jackets and other bugs that sting to be unearthed during storms, but it's a big inconvenience, and possible danger, for humans who are allergic to bees and wasps—which is why North Carolina health officials have bought up an ample supply of the antihistamine Benadryl, as well as plenty of EpiPens.

The meds will be disseminated via hospitals, emergency medical services, and health providers. Making things worse is that yellow jackets tend to be more aggressive as colder weather nears, due to scarcer food sources and the fact that the hurricane may have killed some colonies' queens—meaning "the rest of her colony might be flying around aimlessly," per NBC. Meanwhile, NC Health News reports on another type of insect that could be a problem as well in the wake of the storm: floodwater mosquitoes.