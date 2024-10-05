Netflix Has Bad News for That '70s Show Fans

If you followed That '70s Show two decades into the future to watch its sequel series, That '90s Show, on Netflix, your time-traveling adventures have come to an end. Variety reports that the spinoff won't be coming back to the streaming platform for a third season, at least according to one of its primary actors. "I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news ... Netflix will not be renewing," Kurtwood Smith, who plays patriarch Red Forman on the show, wrote Thursday on Instagram . "I've loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all."

The spinoff, set about 20 years after That '70s Show, brought back Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as his wife, Kitty Forman, as they contend with their granddaughter, the daughter of their son, Eric (Topher Grace), and his wife, Donna (Laura Prepon). Grace and Prepon have appeared in cameos in the newer series, as have Ashton Kutcher (as Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez).

The first season of That '90s Show, which featured 10 episodes, launched in 2023. The second season finished up in August. One original cast member who didn't appear in the new series, per USA Today: Danny Masterson (aka "Steven Hyde"), who was convicted last year of rape. Despite the bad news, Smith hinted this may not be the end of the show completely. "To steal Red Forman's words ... we aren't going to be dumbasses ... we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school," he wrote on Instagram. (More Netflix stories.)