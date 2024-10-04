SCOTUS Takes On 15 More Cases

The Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday, and it's going to be a busy one. The court added 15 more cases to its docket on Friday, including an effort by gun makers to block Mexico's lawsuit against them, reports SCOTUSBlog. On Monday, the court is expected to add more cases and release details of the hundreds of cases it decided not to hear. Some of the cases added Friday:



Nuclear waste. The court agreed to step into a fight over plans to store nuclear waste at sites in rural Texas and New Mexico. The justices said they will review a ruling by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals that found that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission exceeded its authority under federal law in granting a license to a private company to store spent nuclear fuel at a dump in West Texas for 40 years, the AP reports. The outcome of the case will affect plans for a similar facility in New Mexico. Political leaders in both states oppose the facilities.