McD's Offering That Was Big Hit Overseas Reaches US

You'll need to change the lyrics a bit for McDonald's Big Mac jingle if you order its latest sandwich addition—namely, the part about the "two all-beef patties." That's because it's a limited-time Chicken Big Mac that the fast-food chain will start selling Thursday in the US, after a popular run in the United Kingdom, reports CBS News . The new offering will feature two tempura-style chicken patties, as well as the original Big Mac's signature cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, and sesame seed bun (it appears the onions got the ax).

McDonald's says its customers have been "clamoring" for the Chicken Big Mac, per a release cited by CNN, and the sandwich has already undergone a 2022 test-drive in Miami. The outlet notes that Mickey D's has talked publicly about adding more chicken to its menu, as it's typically more affordable than the beef used in its burgers. USA Today notes that the intro of the Chicken Big Mac will be boosted by online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat, who will make live showings on McDonald's socials. (More McDonald's stories.)