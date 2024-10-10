'Intense Poetic Prose' Just Won Her the Literature Nobel

The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel Committee called "her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life." Kang, 53, won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for The Vegetarian, an unsettling novel in which a woman's decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences, per the AP. "She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in her poetic and experimental style has become an innovator in contemporary prose," Anders Olsson, chair of the committee, notes in a release. The win by Kang's father, Han Seung-won, is also a renowned novelist.