Doctor Disguises Self as Nurse, Tries to Kill Man

"Sometimes, occasionally perhaps, the truth really is stranger than fiction." So declared prosecutor Peter Makepeace to a British jury, and a guilty plea on Monday in that trial has proved him right. A UK doctor named Thomas Kwan has admitted that he disguised himself as a nurse, visited his mother's boyfriend at their home, and attempted to kill him with an injection of poison that he said was a COVID shot, reports Reuters . Victim Patrick O'Hara, 71, survived, but he lost part of his arm to a flesh-eating bacteria from the shot, per the BBC .

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old Kwan, a general practitioner with an "encyclopedic knowledge" of poisons, was angry that his mother had updated her will to leave her home to O'Hara, her partner of 20 years. Kwan admitted concocting an elaborate scheme in which he sent O'Hara a bogus letter claiming he was eligible for a free visit from a community nurse, reports the Guardian. He donned a wig and fake goatee to present himself as that supposed nurse, and even checked his own mother's blood pressure upon her request, without her recognizing him. Kwan pleaded guilty to attempted murder after his trial got underway, and he will be sentenced later this month.