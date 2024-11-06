Sabrina Carpenter Engaged a Massive Number of Voters

Pop star and actor Sabrina Carpenter registered 35,814 people to vote and engaged another 263,087 voters through HeadCount, a nonprofit that helps young people register to vote—that's more than any other artist during the 2024 election cycle, Variety reports. The engagements were linked to giveaways, postcards, and in-person events connected to her tour for her Short n' Sweet album, EW reports. Engagements include things like voters checking their registration status or finding a polling place.