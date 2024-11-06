Sabrina Carpenter Engaged a Massive Number of Voters

Singer engaged more voters than any other artist during this election cycle
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2024 9:39 AM CST
Sabrina Carpenter attends the Time100 Next event at Current at Chelsea Piers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pop star and actor Sabrina Carpenter registered 35,814 people to vote and engaged another 263,087 voters through HeadCount, a nonprofit that helps young people register to vote—that's more than any other artist during the 2024 election cycle, Variety reports. The engagements were linked to giveaways, postcards, and in-person events connected to her tour for her Short n' Sweet album, EW reports. Engagements include things like voters checking their registration status or finding a polling place.

"Through our partnerships with over 100 top music artists—like Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Ariana Grande, and so many others—HeadCount had a record-breaking year, registering over 450,000 new voters and engaging over a million more people to make sure they vote," says the nonprofit's executive director in a statement. (More Election 2024 stories.)

