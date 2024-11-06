Opinion / Election 2024 This Is Biden's Fault Columnists try to suss out what drove the return of Donald Trump to the presidency By Jenn Gidman, Newser Staff Posted Nov 6, 2024 10:30 AM CST Copied This combination of file photos shows Donald Trump. left, speaking at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, on Nov. 1, and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 30. (AP Photo) As the world reacts to the news that Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States, columnists are weighing in on how Kamala Harris could've lost to a twice-impeached former president with dozens of criminal charges to his name. There's no shortage of theories: 'It's this man's, man's, man's world': That's the title of Maureen Dowd's op-ed for the New York Times, in which she tells readers "we must now fathom the unfathomable: All the misogynistic things, the racist things, the crude things, the undemocratic things he's said and done don't negate his appeal to millions of voters." Despite the "epic battle of the sexes" between him and Harris, Trump managed to pull many of the suburban women voters that Harris was going after. "That highest glass ceiling will be shattered, and there will be a Madam President," Dowd writes. "But not this time." More here. 'It is clearly all Joe Biden's fault': Writing for the Australian, Cameron Stewart says that Biden's "hubris" led to him deciding to run for a second term, then clinging to that reelection run far longer than he should have, leaving Harris to scramble to put a campaign together after Biden dropped out. Stewart does place some blame on Harris herself for not putting enough distance between Biden's policies and her own, but "it should never have come to this. Biden's stubborn determination to serve another term has ended in smoking ruins for his party and for his chosen successor." More here. It's all on Harris: Christopher Cadelago and Holly Otterbein come right out with it for Politico: "Why Kamala Harris lost the election" is the title of their piece, and they say, similar to Stewart, that "Harris refused to make a clean break from the last four years when voters indicated that's what they wanted." To be more specific, "she hesitated to draw any daylight between herself and her boss on Biden's biggest vulnerability—his stewardship over the economy—nor identify any specific way her presidency would be different from his tenure beyond naming a Republican to her Cabinet." More here. Black and Latino voters: Writing for USA Today, Joey Garrison notes that Harris didn't do as well as her team had hoped with Latino or Black voters in cities like Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia. And some say she spent too much time railing on Trump instead of talking more about how she'd tackle America's most pressing issues. "It was a colossal failure for her campaign to shine the spotlight on Trump more than on Harris' own ideas," pundit Frank Luntz tweeted. More here from Garrison. Tim Walz, the media, and the female factor: Joe Barnes at the Telegraph agrees that Biden bears a good amount of blame, but he also points to Harris' own "media-shy communications strategy," as well as her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate instead of Josh Shapiro, governor of must-win swing state Pennsylvania. Barnes quotes supporters who offer another theory. "There are so many people who are against Kamala because she's a woman, because she's Black," one college student tells Barnes, echoing arguments also made by Dowd. Another observer notes: "She is a woman ... "I think you can't underestimate what that means for some voters." More here. (More Election 2024 stories.) Report an error