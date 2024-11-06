This Is Biden's Fault

As the world reacts to the news that Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States, columnists are weighing in on how Kamala Harris could've lost to a twice-impeached former president with dozens of criminal charges to his name. There's no shortage of theories:

'It's this man's, man's, man's world': That's the title of Maureen Dowd's op-ed for the New York Times, in which she tells readers "we must now fathom the unfathomable: All the misogynistic things, the racist things, the crude things, the undemocratic things he's said and done don't negate his appeal to millions of voters." Despite the "epic battle of the sexes" between him and Harris, Trump managed to pull many of the suburban women voters that Harris was going after. "That highest glass ceiling will be shattered, and there will be a Madam President," Dowd writes. "But not this time." More here.