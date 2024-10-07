Taylor Swift Is Now 2nd-Richest Musician

Taylor Swift became a billionaire last year, and 2024 has made her the world's richest female musician, according to Forbes . Swift's net worth, boosted by the Eras Tour, is now $1.6 billion, putting her ahead of Rihanna, who has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. The magazine says Swift's wealth includes around $600 million gained from royalties and touring, a music catalog worth another $600 million, and $125 million in real estate. Swift is now No. 2 on the list of richest musicians, behind only Jay-Z, who has a fortune estimated at $2.5 billion, Billboard reports.

Forbes notes that Swift is the first musician to become a billionaire "primarily based on her songs and performances." Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016, though she is working on a new one. Much of Rihanna's wealth comes from her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie. Swift's Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and broke the record for highest-grossing tour before the year was out, will resume later this month and is scheduled to conclude in December. (In the UK, Swift has been praised for her donations to food banks.)