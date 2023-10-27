'Great Economist' Taylor Swift Is Now a Billionaire

When it added Taylor Swift to its list of highest-paid entertainers last year, Forbes said she might have an "even bigger 2023"—but it didn't predict that she'd become a one-woman economic powerhouse. The record-breaking "Eras" tour has helped make the 33-year-old a billionaire, according to Bloomberg , which says a conservative estimate puts her net worth at $1.1 billion, including her concert takings and the value of her song catalog since 2019. Bloomberg described Swift as "essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world's most devoted customer base, its most charismatic CEO, and significant economic power."

Bloomberg praises the singer's "canny marketing and timing," noting that she is one of the few entertainers to become a billionaire based on music and performing alone. Her tour, which will resume in South America next month, has 89 more shows to go. Bloomberg estimates that the 53 US dates added $4.3 billion to the country's GDP. Her latest re-recorded album—1989 (Taylor's Version)—came out Friday and demand was strong enough to cause technical problems for streaming sites, the BBC reports.

Swift is also dominating movie theaters, with the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour taking in around $96 million in the US and Canada in its opening weekend, CNN reports. "In addition to being a generational talent, Taylor Swift is a great economist," labor economist Carolyn Sloane tells Bloomberg. "Taylor has great ideas, is able to scale her ideas, and seems to be pretty risk-seeking." Click for the full Bloomberg story, which uses plenty of graphics based on beads and bracelets to illustrate Swift's wealth. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)