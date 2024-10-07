Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Rise

Friday's jobs report raised optimism about the economy and hopes that the Fed can pull off a perfect landing for it. The stronger-than-expected hiring pushed Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle to say he now sees just a 15% chance of a recession, down from 20%. But the jobs report was so strong that it also forced traders to ratchet back forecasts for how much the Fed will ultimately cut interest rates by. That in turn has sent Treasury yields higher, and the 10-year yield is back above 4% for the first time since August.

Monday's sharpest losses hit stocks of utilities and real-estate owners. These kinds of stocks tend to pay big dividends, which means they can see potential buyers leave when bonds are paying more in interest. Utility stocks dropped 2.4% for the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index, including a 5.2% drop for Vistra and a 3.3% slide for Duke Energy. Elsewhere on Wall Street, winemaker Duckhorn Portfolio more than doubled. It jumped 103% after a private-equity firm said it would buy the company for roughly $1.95 billion in cash. Trump Media jumped 11.5% in the first trading since his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, site of the July assassination attempt, CNBC reports.

Treasury yields may also be feeling some upward push from the recent jump in oil prices. Crude prices have been spurting higher on worries that worsening tensions in the Middle East could ultimately lead to disruptions in the flow of oil . Brent crude, the international standard, rose another 3.7% Monday to settle at $80.93 per barrel. Benchmark US crude, meanwhile, also gained 3.7%, to $77.14 per barrel.