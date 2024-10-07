Cissy Houston Dead at 91

Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91. Houston died Monday morning in her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer's disease, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston told the AP. The acclaimed gospel singer was surrounded by her family. "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family," Pat Houston said in a statement. She said her mother-in-law's contributions to popular music and culture are "unparalleled."

"Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives," Pat Houston said. "A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."