Panera Settles Lemonade Suit With Family of Dead Student

Days before a trial was to begin, Panera has settled a wrongful death lawsuit alleging a University of Pennsylvania student died within hours of drinking its Charged Lemonade. In the first of four lawsuits Panera has faced over the highly caffeinated beverage, parents of 21-year-old Sarah Katz said their daughter, who had a heart condition, died shortly after consuming the Charged Lemonade in September 2022. On Monday, attorney Elizabeth Crawford, who represents the plaintiffs in all four lawsuits, said Panera had settled with the Katz family, but that she was unable to share details, per NBC News .

The lawsuit said the self-serve lemonade, advertised as a "plant-based and clean" and containing as much caffeine as a dark roast coffee, was a "dangerous energy drink," per the BBC. The large size contained 390 milligrams of caffeine, or more than standard-sized cans of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined, plus guarana extract, another stimulant, per the suit. The lawsuit was filed last October. Panera responded by moving the drink behind the counter before discontinuing it nationwide in May. A second lawsuit alleges the drink contributed to the death of a Florida man. Read about the two other suits here and here. (More Panera Bread stories.)