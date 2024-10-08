Worker Tosses Beer Artwork Into Museum Trash

A mechanic at a Dutch art museum saw two beer cans, one of them dented, on the floor of an elevator and tossed them in the trash. Turns out they weren't just two beer cans, but a piece of art by French artist Alexandre Lavet. Titled "All The Good Times We Spent Together," the beer cans feature "meticulous" artwork painted on by hand, per the Guardian. As Artnet News explains, Lavet "intended the piece as a tribute to memories of good times spent with friends." (Both outlets have images of the cans.) A spokesperson for the LAM Museum, located in Lisse, explains that curators often put artwork where it's least expected, but that after a curator realized the Lavet was missing and retrieved the cans from the garbage, the piece was displayed in a more typical fashion.