Harris Announces Plan to Help 'Sandwich Generation'

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a plan to help the "sandwich generation"—people who have to care for children and aging parents—on ABC's The View on Tuesday. Harris outlined a proposal to expand Medicare coverage to include services like home health aides for seniors, NPR reports. "I took care of my mother when she was sick. She was diagnosed with cancer," Harris said. "There are so many people in our country who are right in the middle. They're taking care of their kids and they're taking care of their aging parents, and it's just almost impossible to do it all, especially if they work."

Medicaid already pays for home aides if a person has a low income or no assets, but there are long waiting lists to qualify and many areas are desperately short of workers, the New York Times reports. The Harris plan would be broader because it would go beyond people covered by Medicaid, the Times notes. She said the plan would help more elderly people live out their lives in their homes instead of long-term facilities. "It's about dignity for that individual, it's about independence for that individual," she said, per Reuters. "They want to stay in their home. They don't want to go somewhere else."

Harris said the cost of the plan would be covered by expanding Medicare drug price negotiations, NPR reports. "We are going to save Medicare the money, because we're not going to be paying these high prices," she said. Bloomberg reports that just before Harris appeared on The View, Donald Trump's campaign said he will also "take care of seniors by shifting resources back to at-home senior care, overturning disincentives that lead to care worker shortages, and supporting unpaid family caregivers through tax credits." (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)