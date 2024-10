After dipping in strength as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Milton returned to Category 5 strength on Tuesday as Florida braced for what could be one of the most dangerous storms in state history. In an update at 4pm Eastern, the National Hurricane Center said Milton is "expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night." The NHC said Florida residents "should get their homes and families ready and evacuate if told to do so." Milton rapidly intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 storm on Monday.

Storm surge warning. The National Weather Service's Tampa Bay office warned that there could be 10 to 15 feet of storm surge in some areas, CNN reports. The NWS used a video of its building to demonstrate that storm surge could reach the roofs of some buildings.