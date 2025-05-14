Transportation Secretary Shifted Wife Off Newark Flight

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Sunday assured the public that the beleaguered Newark Airport is safe to fly in and out of. "I fly out of Newark all the time," he said on Meet the Press. "My family flies out of Newark." But on Monday, he suggested the opposite, reports the Guardian . While talking to conservative radio host David Webb on SiriusXM, Duffy said, "My wife was flying out of Newark tomorrow, I switched her flight to LaGuardia."

Gizmodo calls it a "startling admission," adding, "It's not clear if Duffy really understood what he had just admitted to publicly. Because Duffy has repeatedly claimed that it's perfectly safe to fly through Newark, even as things seem to be falling apart there." To that end, the New York Times reported via the FAA that just three air traffic controllers were scheduled to work each hour Monday evening at the Philly site that helps guide planes in and out of Newark, when the target number for such a shift is 14. (More on that story here.)