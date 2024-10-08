Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son's Body at Home for Months

Benjamin Keough is buried near relatives including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, at Graceland, but his mother had a hard time letting go after he died by suicide in 2020. In posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown, Lisa Maria Presley says she kept the 27-year-old's body on dry ice in a bedroom at their California home for two months after his death, NBC News reports. "There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately," she writes. "I found a very empathetic funeral home owner. I told her that having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him."

"I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there," Presley writes. "I think it would scare the living f---ing piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me. Presley's daughter Riley Keough, who finished the book after her mother's death in 2023, writes that after a bizarre moment in which a tattoo artist was shown the location of a tattoo on Benjamin's body so she and her mother could get matching ones, "we all got this vibe from my brother that he didn't want his body in this house anymore," People reports. "'Guys,' he seemed to be saying, 'This is getting weird,'" she writes. "Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying, 'This is insane, Mom, what are you doing?'"