After Flight Departs Seattle, Pilot Collapses and Dies

A flight that departed Seattle bound for Istanbul was forced to divert to New York on Tuesday night after the pilot died. A rep for Turkish Airlines says Ilcehin Pehlivan, 59, lost consciousness during the flight, with the BBC reporting the pilot "appears to have got into trouble" while the plane was flying over the Canadian territory of Nunavut. "After an unsuccessful attempt to give first aid, the flight crew of another pilot and a co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing," the rep notes.