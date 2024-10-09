Teen Just Took Record Held by 30-Year-Old Climber

Climbing Earth's 14 highest peaks is an incredible feat that only a few dozen people have managed. Doing it in 740 days is doubly impressive. And achieving all that by age 18? Record-setting. The BBC reports Nepalese teen Nima Rinji Sherpa has become the youngest person to climb all the planet's peaks that measure more than 8,000 meters (that's 26,246 feet) above sea level, taking the record from Mingma Gyabu "David" Sherpa, who was 30 when he did so in 2019.

Nima Rinji notched the honor after reaching the summit of Tibet's Mount Shishapangma around 6am local time on Wednesday. He was accompanied by climbing partner Pasang Nurbu Sherpa on each of the climbs. The BBC notes it's far from the first record set by Nima Rinji, who's also the youngest climber to have summited Himalayan mountains G1 and G2 and Kashmir's Nanga Parbat, as well as the youngest climber to have scaled both Mount Everest and nearby Lhotse within 10 hours. CBS News notes the teen is part of a "family of record-holding mountaineers" who run Seven Summit Treks, Nepal's largest mountaineering expedition company.

Nima Rinji says his goal has been twofold—not just to climb, but also to break down the stereotype of Sherpas as mere support guides to foreign climbers. "This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us," he said in a statement. "Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion."