World / Omar bin Laden France Won't Let bin Laden's Son Back In Omar bin Laden had been living in the Normandy region before being booted in 2023 By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Oct 9, 2024 10:30 AM CDT Copied Omar bin Laden during an interview with The Associated Press in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 11, 2008. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File) Osama bin Laden's son won't be able to call France his home ever again. France's interior minister said Tuesday he has taken additional steps against any effort by Omar bin Laden to return to the country, reports the AP. More: The 43-year-old had since 2016 lived in the Orne region of Normandy with his British wife and worked as an artist. He left the country in October 2023 after French authorities withdrew his residency papers and ordered him out over social media posts deemed sympathetic of terrorism. As for those posts, Politico reports that on the 12th anniversary of Osama bin Laden's death, the X account @omarbinladin1 praised the former al-Qaeda leader. Omar bin Laden claimed the allegations were based on "false information." He was barred from returning for two years, the Interior Ministry said, and on Friday, a French court turned down his appeal against the order to leave. In a post Tuesday on the social media platform X, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he imposed an additional "administrative ban on entry" to ensure that Omar bin Laden "will not be able to return to France for any reason whatsoever." That ban must be reassessed by the ministry every five years. Omar bin Laden is reportedly living in Qatar currently. (More Omar bin Laden stories.) Report an error