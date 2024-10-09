France Won't Let bin Laden's Son Back In

Osama bin Laden's son won't be able to call France his home ever again. France's interior minister said Tuesday he has taken additional steps against any effort by Omar bin Laden to return to the country, reports the AP. More:

The 43-year-old had since 2016 lived in the Orne region of Normandy with his British wife and worked as an artist.

He left the country in October 2023 after French authorities withdrew his residency papers and ordered him out over social media posts deemed sympathetic of terrorism.