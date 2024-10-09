Jennifer Lopez: God 'Dropped the House on Me'

If you've been waiting for J. Lo to open up about her divorce to Ben Affleck, wonder no more. "After a summer of relative silence, the comedian Nikki Glaser found a Jennifer Lopez who was more than ready to talk," proclaims Interview magazine, which has the women's conversation. They touch on her new film Unstoppable, her quest to prove "her enoughness," and finally being good on her own:

In the film, Lopez plays Judy Robles, who at 16 gave birth to a son with one leg who went on to be a wrestling champion. "Little by little, you see the arc of this woman growing her self-esteem through the fact that her son just won't give up, and if he can do that, then she can do it, too." Glaser replied, "I can't help but see the mirror of your quest for self-esteem."