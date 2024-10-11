'Breakdance Bulge'? It's a Thing

The Paris 2024 Olympics allowed breaking—or breakdancing, as the oldsters used to call it—making it a joyful international competition. But Danish researchers have released a case study of a longtime fan of the street dance who developed an odd injury after years of head spins. The new research published Thursday in the BMJ Case Reports journal lays out the case of a Denmark man in his 30s who underwent breakdance training for nearly two decades, with 90-minute practices up to five times a week that included the signature head-spin move.

The injury: For his efforts on the breakdancing mat, the subject developed "headspin hole," aka "breakdance bulge," which BMJ describes as a "unique overuse injury in breakdancers caused by repetitive head spins [that] manifests as a fibrous mass on the scalp, hair loss, and tenderness." In this particular man's case, he developed a "noticeable scalp protuberance," according to two doctors who treated him at a Copenhagen hospital. "In radiologic descriptions, the term 'cone-head sign' is used," they note, per the Guardian.