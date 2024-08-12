Who Is 'Raygun,' the Viral Olympic Breakdancer?

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, is the newest Olympic sport, and Japan and Canada took home gold medals in it over the weekend. But that wasn't what was making headlines; rather, it was an Australian breakdancer nicknamed "Raygun" who pretty much broke the internet. Rachael Gunn, 36, was older than many of her 20something competitors, and her moves were a bit different as well. Most notably, she failed to score a single point in the competition (you can see some of her moves in social media videos like this one). A sampling of the coverage:

As Page Six reports, among the many comparisons being drawn was one to the lovingly-teased choreography performed by Julia Stiles' character in Save the Last Dance. While some online commentators weren't very gracious in their assessments of Raygun's moves, others said her "dorkiness" appealed to them, and many enthusiastically embraced her online.