Advocates Sound the Alarm on RFK Jr.'s Potential 'Autism Registry'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to uncover the cause of autism within months, and as part of that effort, CBS News reports the National Institutes of Health will be "amassing" the private medical records of Americans in order to study the condition. The outlet says a "disease registry" will be created to track people diagnosed with autism, an assertion that has raised "all kinds of red flags," per MSNBC. Snopes reports that many on social media were issuing dire warnings (one sample post says such a registry is the "precursor to genocide"). The NIH director said records that will be brought together for the purposes of a "comprehensive" study will include information from pharmacy chains, private insurer health claims, smartwatches and fitness trackers, and lab testing and genomics data from patients treated by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.