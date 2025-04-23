The Number of Teens Giving Birth Continues to Dwindle

A slight uptick in US births occurred in 2024, breaking years of decline dating to 2008. The number of births in the United States inched up last year to roughly 3.6 million, according to provisional data from the CDC. This marked a 1% rise from the previous year, reports the Guardian, but experts aren't exactly celebrating the news. CNN reports it was an increase of about 27,000 births and notes, "Experts say that year-to-year movement in the fertility rate tends to be incremental and that a single year of change—such as this year's slight increase —does not indicate a shift in the long-term trend." That long-term trend has been downward. Zooming in: