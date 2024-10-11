Consumer Reports : Time to Ban Baby Walkers

Baby walkers were banned in Canada 20 years ago but they're still widely used in the US, where they are linked to thousands of injuries a year. Consumer Reports is calling for a federal ban on the walkers, as is the American Academy of Pediatrics. Pediatric emergency medicine doctor James Dodington, a member of the AAP's Council on Injury, Violence, and Poison Prevention, says he has seen many children injured by walkers. "One thing that's really not well understood, I think by the public in general, is just how fast infants can travel in these walkers—multiple feet per second," he says.