Biden Surveys Damage in Florida, Promises Aid

President Biden on Sunday looked over the storm damage in Florida for the second time in a little more than a week, seeing the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Milton on the Gulf Coast and announcing more financial aid is on the way. He was given an aerial view of the destruction in communities, including the shredded roof of a baseball stadium, before speaking in St. Petersburg. "Thankfully the storm's impact was not as cataclysmic as we predicted," Biden said, per USA Today . "But for some individuals, it was cataclysmic. All those folks who not only lost their homes, but more importantly, those folks who lost their lives, lost family members."

Residents are still dealing with power outages, gas shortages, and flooding. Biden approved a disaster declaration on Saturday that will free up federal funding for people affected by Milton. The funding will include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and loans. Biden said Sunday that more than 250,000 Florida residents already have registered for the help, saying that's "the most in a single day ever in the history of this country."

The president also said that more than $600 million will go to Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina to help with recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, per NBC News. More than $100 million is slated for improvements in Florida's power system. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who met Biden on Sunday's visit, urged the US Senate in a post on X to convene to pass disaster aid, per the Hill. (More Hurricane Milton stories.)