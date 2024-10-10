Florida Escapes Milton's 'Worst-Case Scenario'

The first assessments of the damage wrought by Hurricane Milton suggest things are bad, but not as bad as they could have been:
- FEMA: "What we know for sure is we avoided that worst-case scenario that we were planning for," FEMA chief Deanne Criswell tells CNN. "But the fact that they prepared for the worst really made sure that they were able to respond to the impacts that they have experienced, and the biggest ones right now are the tornadoes that have been reported across the state." More than 3 million were without power as of Thursday morning.
- Governor: "The storm was significant, but thankfully, this was not the worst-case scenario," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning, per the New York Times. "The storm did weaken before landfall, and the storm surge, as initially reported, has not been as significant overall as what was observed for Hurricane Helene."