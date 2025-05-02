Trump Calls for $163B in Cuts Next Year

President Trump unveiled a 2026 budget plan on Friday that calls for sweeping cuts to federal programs and an increase in defense spending. Some key highlights follow, though the Wall Street Journal offers a reminder that any presidential blueprint is largely a "symbolic wish list" meant to lay out priorities. Congress has the final say on spending. Details:

Trump proposes $163 billion in cuts—roughly 23%—to "nondefense discretionary" spending, per the Washington Post. This category excludes defense spending, as well as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, all of which make up the bulk of government spending. Specifics: Instead, the cuts would hit entities such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the education department, and the US Agency for International Development, notes Axios. In many cases, the moves "codify" cuts that were put into place this year by the Department of Government Efficiency, notes the Post.