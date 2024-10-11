Scientists Unravel a Famous Painting's Magic

Neuroscientists may have figured out why some viewers of Johannes Vermeer's "Girl With a Pearl Earring" become so entranced upon seeing it—especially the original. In their study, researchers had volunteers look at five paintings, as well as reproductions of the same paintings, while wearing contraptions that mapped their brain activity, explains Smithsonian Magazine. Key points:

Originals better: Participants' reactions to seeing the originals at the Mauritshuis museum in the Netherlands were roughly 10 times stronger than when they looked at posters of the same paintings in the gift shop, reports AFP. In short, a real painting "activates the brain differently," as a museum news release puts it.