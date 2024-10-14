Economics Nobel Trio Found That Inclusive Countries Prosper

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson for research into differences in prosperity between nations. The three economists "have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for a country's prosperity," the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said, per the AP. Countries with more "inclusive institutions" have, over time, enjoyed prosperity, while those with more "extractive institutions" have seen lower economic growth, their work found, per CNN. "Societies with a poor rule of law and institutions that exploit the population do not generate growth or change for the better. The laureates' research helps us understand why," the Nobel Committee added, per the AP.