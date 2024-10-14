R. Kelly's Daughter: He Abused Me, Too

When Lifetime's 2019 docuseries on R. Kelly debuted, the disgraced R&B singer's oldest daughter posted a message online noting she was "devastated" for "all the families & [women] who have been affected by my father's actions." She added, "I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house." Now, 26-year-old Buku Abi (born Joann Kelly) has dropped her own bomb, revealing in a new documentary that her father sexually abused her when she was a child, reports the Washington Post.

The incident: In TVEI's R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, Abi said the abuse happened when she was 8 or 9, during a party her father was throwing at their home. She said she'd fallen asleep in his office and woke up in the middle of the night to find him touching her. "I didn't know what to do, so I just kind of laid there and pretended to be [asleep]," she recalled.