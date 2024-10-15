One Thing Harris, Trump May Agree on: Joe Rogan

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris appear to have common ground on one aspect of the 2024 race: They'd both like to make headway with Joe Rogan's huge podcast audience, which skews young and male.

Rogan's massive audience generally skews toward Trump in terms of demographics, but the two have been on the outs at times. In August, Rogan took flak on the right when he praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a candidate, prompting Rogan to clarify that his praise wasn't an endorsement. Trump took a shot at him on Truth Social at the time: "It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring," he wrote.

And in 2022, Rogan flatly stated: "I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form," per Mediaite. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I've said no every time. I don't want to help him, I'm not interested in helping him." Over the weekend, Rogan asked his audience on social media whether they wanted Trump as a guest. Rogan, of course, also has been unpopular on the left, where he is accused of pushing misinformation about climate change and COVID vaccines.