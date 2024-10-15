Guest Says Stay at Vegas Hotel Left Her With 'Permanent' Bedbug Scars

A Mississippi woman who stayed at the STRAT hotel and casino in Las Vegas in 2022 says she still has scars from where she was bit by bedbugs in her room. Krystal Nailer is suing the hotel, formerly known as the Stratosphere, claiming the hotel's negligence has cost her $15,000 so far—an amount she expects to go up. Nailer says two days after she checked in, she woke up in the middle of the night feeling itchy. She says she found a bedbug on the bed and saw "painful welts on her left leg and buttocks," then went to get help from a hotel employee, USA Today reports. She says the pain and itching continued for weeks, and she was left with "permanent scarring" and emotional distress as a result, 8 News Now reports.