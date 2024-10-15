Guest Says Stay at Vegas Hotel Left Her With 'Permanent' Bedbug Scars

A Mississippi woman who stayed at the STRAT hotel and casino in Las Vegas in 2022 says she still has scars from where she was bit by bedbugs in her room. Krystal Nailer is suing the hotel, formerly known as the Stratosphere, claiming the hotel's negligence has cost her $15,000 so far—an amount she expects to go up. Nailer says two days after she checked in, she woke up in the middle of the night feeling itchy. She says she found a bedbug on the bed and saw "painful welts on her left leg and buttocks," then went to get help from a hotel employee, USA Today reports. She says the pain and itching continued for weeks, and she was left with "permanent scarring" and emotional distress as a result, 8 News Now reports.
She says she had to pay for medical treatment as well as the replacement of all her luggage, clothes, and other items that were exposed to bedbugs at the hotel. She is seeking $30,000 in damages, Fox 5 Vegas reports. Nailer accuses the STRAT of knowing the room had a prior bedbug infestation due to complaints from other guests and failing to inform her, and also alleges the hotel instructs housekeeping staff not to inspect rooms for bedbugs. The STRAT did not comment on the litigation, but rather referred media outlets to a February statement from the Nevada Resort Association—released after bedbugs were found at four hotels on the Vegas Strip—saying that bedbugs can be transported into a hotel room via luggage or clothing. But Nailer says she'd never had any prior problems with bedbugs. (More Las Vegas stories.)