After GOP Blowback, Rogan Revisits Praise of Kennedy

Joe Rogan's praise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have sounded like an endorsement. Appearing Thursday on a podcast other than his own, per Politico , Rogan said: "I am a fan. He's the only one that makes sense to me." He called the independent candidate in the presidential race a "legitimate guy." It sounded like an endorsement to Donald Trump and his supporters, who began mocking the podcaster online, the New York Times reports. By the next morning, Rogan had shifted into reverse, or at least neutral.

"This isn't an endorsement," the world's most popular podcaster posted on X, writing that, anyway, he's "not the guy to get political information from." Trump supporters had responded to his praise of Kennedy by mocking the intelligence and height of the standup comic, UFC announcer, and hugely popular podcaster. On Truth Social, Trump posted, "It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???" Kennedy, on the other hand, appreciated Rogan's support, posting, "From one 'legitimate' guy to another, thank you."

A Republican consultant said Trump had reason to be nervous; Rogan's following is large, young, male, and devoted. "This is a group Trump needs strong performance with," Mike Madrid said. Anything approaching an endorsement could hurt the GOP ticket, per the Times. Rogan belatedly added praise in his follow-up post of Trump raising his fist to the crowd and yelling "Fight" after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, per the Hill. But he also had said on the podcast hosted by Lex Fridman that he's "not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form." Rogan said he's turned down Trump as a guest on his podcast. "I've said no every time," he said. "I'm not interested in helping him."