Husband Recounts the Weeks Before Wife Killed Their Kids

Patrick Clancy's loss is widely known. Article after article has been written about what happened on January 24, 2023, the day his wife, Lindsay, sent him out to grab takeout and medicine and strangled their three young children in their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, while he was gone. Lindsay then jumped out a window but survived. In a lengthy piece for the New Yorker , Eren Orbey delves into what is less known—and what a jury will ultimately decide: whether Lindsay was lucid when she killed Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months, or in the midst of a postpartum mental-health crisis and experiencing a "moment of psychosis." Patrick is resolute: "I wasn't married to a monster—I was married to someone who got sick," he tells Orbey.

Patrick paints a picture of building anxiety: Lindsay returned to work as a labor and delivery nurse after Cora's birth. During one night shift she saw Cora crying via a video feed; Patrick didn't answer his phone, so she called the police to check on her. She began worrying that a blue vein on Cora's nose indicated she might have a rare genetic mutation. The anxiety continued after Dawson's birth. After Callan was born, she began taking antidepressants and sleep aids; by November 2022 she had mostly stopped socializing. Her parents would come for days at a time to watch the kids. "In the afternoons, when Lindsay's Ativan wore off, Pat would find her rocking back and forth on the living-room couch, her heart racing." He tells Orbey she admitted having thoughts about hurting the kids.

Lindsay spent five days in a psychiatric institution outside Boston and put off her January return to work. By mid-January, she seemed to be doing better. On the morning of the 24th, she told him she felt good. Cora's stomach had been hurting, which Lindsay feared could indicate a liver problem. She took her to the pediatrician that morning. "Pat had hoped that a visit to the pediatrician would 'bring Lindsay back to reality.'" Late that afternoon, she asked him to get Pedia-Lax for Cora and pick up dinner. Patrick tells Orbey that had Lindsay made that request a few weeks earlier, he might have had second thoughts about leaving her alone with the kids. But that day "seemed like a really good one." (Read the full piece, which details his calls with Lindsay; during one, he asked if she had planned it.)