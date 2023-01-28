Prosecutors have said they plan to file murder charges against a Massachusetts mother in the deaths of her two young children on Tuesday, after which she apparently tried to take her own life. Now, those charges may be upgraded further: The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says that the baby brother of 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy has also died, reports WCVB. The infant named Callan, said to be either 7 or 8 months old, died Friday morning at Boston Children's Hospital, per a DA spokeswoman.

All three children were found unconscious, with "obvious signs of trauma," on Tuesday evening when first responders rushed to the Clancy home after a man, believed to be the children's father, placed a 911 call. Police say the children's mother, 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, strangled the two older children, then attacked the baby before jumping out a second-story window in a murder-suicide attempt, per the AP. Plymouth DA Timothy Cruz said Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Clancy, who's herself still hospitalized, on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Now, with the death of baby Callan, more charges will likely be added.

Meanwhile, family members and others who know the Clancy family are trying to figure out how and why this happened. "It's a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking," the Clancy children's great-grandmother, Rita Musgrove, tells NBC Boston, noting that nothing seemed out of place when she talked to Clancy a week ago. "They were all good kids," a neighbor of Clancy's parents, who live in Wallingford, Connecticut, tells Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Sources tell WBZ that investigators are looking into whether Clancy, on leave from her job as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, had suffered from postpartum psychosis. A GoFundMe has been set up for the children's father "as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy." (Read more Massachusetts stories.)